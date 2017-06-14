Namibia: Despite a Difficult Start Young Entrepreneur Sees Good Outlook

Windhoek — For a young person to start up a business can be stressful and even devastating at times, with lots of challenges such as financial difficulties and sometimes lack of clients and promotions.

But Megameno 'Mega' Kaulwa, co-owner of information communication technology company StarTech, describes it as an exciting journey that needs to be taken seriously. She is currently defying all obstacles when it comes to this. The 23-year-old female who was born and raised in the small village of Omuntele in the Oshikoto Region says as a young girl she was always fascinated by the media, and that's what inspired her to pursue a career in marketing.

"All my hard work paid off in 2015 when I obtained my degree at the Namibia University of Science Technology (NUST)," she says. Mega is now currently building a career as a marketer at one of the biggest insurance companies in the country, MMI Holdings Limited.

Not only that but Mega also opened up an ICT business in 2015, the Star Information Technology CC (StarTech), specialising in web design and mobile application development, offering a wide variety of services ranging from web hosting, domain registration, branding and digital marketing. She says starting up a new business for a young person is not a walk in the park.

"Just like any other new businesses, we had to endure trials. Having a business idea but not having adequate information regarding the registration process was one of the major challenges," says Mega, adding that at the beginning they have to be incurred for the business to succeed.

"It was not easy having to juggle between my full-time job and StarTech. It took perseverance, priotising and commitment to make it work," she says. She adds that the challenges they face now is having to constantly look out for new marketing tools to utilise within StarTech, to ensure they remain relevant. "Nonetheless, I appreciate these challenges as they make my job more interesting," says she, adding that StarTech clientele have increased rapidly from 2015 to date, and the progress and feedback from their potential clients is amazing and the future outlook is really bright for StarTech.

Since the company is only based in Windhoek, her future plan is to expand it to other towns in the near future and hopefully to provide services countrywide. "This will eventually allow us to contribute to the Namibian economy at large," she says.

She advises all young and upcoming entrepreneurs that it's crucial to thoroughly research and understand the market one wants to enter. "Well, the challenges will be there but keep in mind, if your brain can conceive it and your heart can believe it you can achieve it," she says.