South Africa: Western Cape Govt Allocates R75 Million for Fire, Storm, Drought Relief

The Western Cape cabinet has allocated R75m to deal with the consequences of the Knysna fires, damages caused by the recent storm, and drought relief.

According to the Office of the Premier, the decision was made following a meeting in Knysna on Wednesday.

The allocation was made in terms of section 25 of the Public Finance Management Act, which enables Finance MEC Ivan Meyer to authorise the use of funds from the Provincial Revenue Fund in exceptional circumstances.

The majority of the funds would go toward repairing schools and hospitals, road-related infrastructural damage, emergency humanitarian support, disaster management co-ordination, and drought assistance.

Premier Helen Zille said in a statement that the allocation was a first step in the process to assist those affected.

The provincial government had also approached the National Disaster Management centre and National Treasury to access further funding, the premier's office said.

Zille and provincial cabinet ministers will be conducting site visits along the Garden Route on Wednesday to assess relief efforts. Deputy Police Minister Bongani Mkongi is also scheduled to be in Knysna to meet with Deputy Mayor Peter Meyers.

President Jacob Zuma will visit Knysna and Plettenberg Bay on Thursday.

Source: News24