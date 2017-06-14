Eritrea: Expansion of Transportation Service

Asmara — Mr. Tesfaslasie Berhane, Minister of Transport and Communications, said that extensive investment that has been made to expand transportation service throughout the nation has shown remarkable progress.

In line with the efforts that have been exerted to expand transportation services in cites and rural areas, around 660 Million Nakfa has been invested in the post-independence period and a total of 1.6 billion Nakfa in the provision of freight services as well as for that of the public transportation service, said Mr. Tesfaslasie.

Mr. Tesfaslasie further elaborated that the number of buses which used to be only 257 in the pre-independence period has increased to 1769 out of which 464 are owned by Harat Transportation Share Company. Such an increase in the number of buses has increased the number of beneficiaries from 7000 to 53,000 at a given time, Mr. Tesfaslasie added.

Pointing out that the expansion in the provision of transportation service which is anchored on the principle of ensuring social justice has played significant role in increasing the number of transportation destinationsfrom 26 to 3000 covering a total of 1890 villages, Mr. Tesfaslasie underlined. He also pointed out that transpiration lines in the urban areas have increased from 13 to 53 and efforts are underway to make a difference in the sector provided that all infrastructural challenges in rural areas are alleviated.

Mr. Habteslasie finally noted that the provision of transportation service has remarkably impacted the socio-economic activities of the people and thus efforts are underway to meet the ever growing demands.