14 June 2017

Shabait.com (Asmara)

Eritrea: Commendable Progress in Education Sector

Massawa — Distribution of schools in Ghelalo sub-zone has tremendously increased owing to the extensive efforts that has been made in the education sector.

Mr. Omar Hassen, head of Education Ministry's office in the sub-zone, explained that the number of schools which was only five in the 1992-1993 academic colander has now been grown to a total of 35 schools that are evenly distributed in all administrative areas of the sub-zone.

Preparations are being finalized to build a boarding school in a bid to enable students who lead nomadic life and for those who travel long distances to pursue their education, according to Mr. Omar.

Mr. Omar further explained that adult education programs have been offered in various areas of the sub-zone and those who missed the program are made to attend extension classes.

Currently, there are a total of 24 elementary, 6 junior and 2 secondary schools as well as a total of 43 sites for adult education program.

