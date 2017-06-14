14 June 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Hlaudi Intends to Challenge Dismissal - Lawyer

Photo: GCIS
Former SABC chief Hlaudi Motsoeneng (file photo).

Former SABC COO Hlaudi Motsoeneng intends challenging his dismissal, his lawyer said on Wednesday.

"My client has expressed that he is aggrieved by the outcome and he wants to exercise his right by challenging the matter," Zola Majavu said.

He is currently in Bloemfontein and would consult Motsoeneng next week to get further instructions.

On Monday, the SABC announced that an internal disciplinary hearing found him guilty of misconduct. The broadcaster terminated his contract.

"You had a contract and you didn't respect your contract. Therefore we don't have to respect our part of the contract," SABC interim board chair Khanyisile Kweyama told reporters, in a message intended for Motsoeneng.

Advocate Nazeer Cassim chaired his hearing. His findings included that Motsoeneng showed little regard for his contract.

He had been charged with bringing the SABC into disrepute and causing irreparable damage to his employer.

Source: News24

