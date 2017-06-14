13 June 2017

Government of South Africa (Pretoria)

South Africa: North West Legislature Holds MMFA Public Hearings, 14 Jun

North West Legislature SCOPA to Hold MFMA Public Hearings for NW405 Local Municipality

On Wednesday, 14 June 2017, the North West Provincial Legislature's Standing Committee on Provincial Public Accounts (SCOPA) will hold public hearings on the Municipal Finance Management Act (MFMA) financial statements as at 30 June 2016 with NW405 Local Municipality at Legislature Committee Room 2 at 10h00.

The public hearings will be attended by the Mayor, Municipal Manager including senior management of the municipality, Municipal Public Account Committee, representatives from the Department of Finance, Economy and Enterprise Development; Department of Local Government and Human Settlements and the Auditor General's office.

Members of the media interested to attend should contact Namhla Luhabe on 079 527 0628.

Issued by: North West Provincial Legislature

South Africa

