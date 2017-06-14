Cameroon: Basic Education Minister Inspects Writing in Buea

Minister Youssouf nee Adidja Alim used the early hours of yesterday to visit some writing centres to ensure the exercise was going on free from hurdles

This year's First School Leaving Certificate (FSLC) and its Francophone equivalent, the Certificat d'Etudes Primaires (CEP) exams which kicked off yesterday (13 June, 2017) will end today over the entire national territory. To ascertain the smooth conduct of the exercise on the ground, the Minister for Basic Education, Youssouf nee Adidja Alim made a trip to the South West Region, where she visited FSLC writing sub-centres in Buea and Muyuka in Fako Division as well as Mbonge and Kumba in Meme Division. The Minister was also scheduled to visit other FSLC writing centres in Manyu Division before crossing over to Bamenda in the North West Region yesterday.

Accompanied by the South West Governor, Bernard Okalia Bilai, Regional Delegate for Basic Education, Motaze Telelen Dorothy Atabong, and various visiting and local officials, the Minister made her first stop over at the Likoko Membea Government Primary School where 293 candidates were expected but 220 turned out for the exam. The Minister proceeded to the "Ecole Publique Francophone II" where the CEP, equivalent of the FSLC was equally being written by 103 candidates out of 110 registered.

At the various writing centres the Minister met the parents who accompanied their children to the exam centres as a protective measure against the backcloth of declared ghost schools by faceless individuals. Minister Adidja Alim expressed her warmth with the parents and encouraged them to continue giving their children a chance at education. The Minister left Buea with a smile as the exam was beginning without hiccups despite the morose climate about ghost towns and ghost schools. For the First School Leaving Certificate exam, Fako Division, where the Minister started to monitor the writing phase this year, registered some 10,000 candidates from its seven administrative Sub-Divisions. The Sub-Divisions include Limbe I, II, III, Idenau, Tiko, Muyuka and Buea. For the FSLC a centre is at the Sub-Divisional headquarters and the various schools where candidates effectively write the exam are sub-centres.