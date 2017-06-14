Morocco: French President to Pay a Friendship and Working Visit to Morocco On Wednesday and Thursday

Rabat — French President, Emmanuel Macron, accompanied by his spouse, Brigitte Macron, will pay a friendship and working visit to Morocco on Wednesday and Thursday, at the invitation of HM King Mohammed VI, the Ministry of the Royal Household, Protocol and Chancellery announced.

On this occasion, HM the King will hold official talks with his illustrious guest, the source added in a statement.

The visit mirrors the depth of bilateral relations based on a solid and strong partnership, thanks to the common will to consolidate the multidimensional relations existing between the two countries, the statement concluded.