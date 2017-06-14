14 June 2017

Maghreb Arabe Presse (Rabat)

Morocco: French President to Pay a Friendship and Working Visit to Morocco On Wednesday and Thursday

Tagged:

Related Topics

Rabat — French President, Emmanuel Macron, accompanied by his spouse, Brigitte Macron, will pay a friendship and working visit to Morocco on Wednesday and Thursday, at the invitation of HM King Mohammed VI, the Ministry of the Royal Household, Protocol and Chancellery announced.

On this occasion, HM the King will hold official talks with his illustrious guest, the source added in a statement.

The visit mirrors the depth of bilateral relations based on a solid and strong partnership, thanks to the common will to consolidate the multidimensional relations existing between the two countries, the statement concluded.

Morocco

Calls for Nigerian Govt to Resist Morocco's Move to Join ECOWAS

The Association of Retired Career Ambassadors of Nigeria (ARCAN) yesterday called on the Nigerian government to resist… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Maghreb Arabe Presse. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.