Gambia: Activists Embark On Beach Cleaning Exercise in Gunjur

Environmental activists in the Kombo South settlements of Gunjur and Kartong recently embarked on a mass beach cleansing exercise along the Gunjur beach.

Jenny, a tourist and the owner of Gunjur Project Lodge, a community-based project, said the exercise attracts members from diverse fields, with the same motive to learn and help each other.

She described the community-led cleansing exercise as timely and significant in the development of the country's coast.

Lamin Touray, a native of Gunjur, said the exercise was done basically to get rid of dirty from the beach side amid the recent discovery of dead fish that washed ashore along the coast in the said communities.

"So we the people of the villages deemed it fitting as a community it is part of our mandate to make sure that our environment is clean at all times".

He spoke about the positive impacts of keeping 'our environment clean', adding that bad odours are part of pollution and in every pollution there must be a sense of irritant in it, which can cause various health hazards such as bronchitis just to name a few.

For his part, Dodou Touray from Footstep Eco-lodge, described the exercise as laudable, owing to the fact that "if ones environment is not clean, you don't live a healthy life".

He thus urged the youths to continue such initiative for more community development.

In an interview with Omar Darboe, a member of Gunjur Village Development Committee, who doubles as a member of Gunjur Kartong Environmental Group stated, "This cleasning exercise is a collective responsibility and we don't want our environment to be polluted that is why we come together to clean up our environment as concern citizens".

Mustapha Manneh, a journalist and a human right activist, acknowledged that "our environment' is part of us that is why they volunteered to come and clean the environment".

Lamin Sawo, a native of Gunjur, acknowledged the fact that cleanliness is next to godliness, saying "we will be healthy only if we keep our environment clean".

"The communities of Gunjur and Kartong are eco-tourism development centres so we need a clean environment. We want the youths and every resident in Kombo South to see to it that our coast is kept clean,"he added.