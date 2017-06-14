Gambia: Golden Lead Company Charged With Gunjur Waste Water Discharge, Others

The National Environment Agency -NEA- has dragged Golden Lead Import and Export Company operating at Gunjur to the Brikama Magistrates' Court on four count charges including discharging waste water from their fish processing plant into the Gunjur Sea.

Magistrate LK Bojang granted the company bail in the sum of 1million dalasi by a Gambian citizen and adjourned the matters to 4th July, for hearing. The case was in relation to a pollution allegation against the Golden Lead Import and Export Company but they pleaded not guilty.

The company is accused of discharging waste water from their fish processing plant into the Gunjur sea unknown to relevant authorities, including the National Environment Agency. This act contravenes to Section 56 (1) (b) and (c) of NEA Act of 1994.

It is also accused of discharging waste water from their fish processing plant into the sea through connected pipes without authority and discharging waste water from their fish processing plant through connected pipes into the sea water.

The company is also charged with failing to keep records of their activities, products and waste it is required to keep under the NEA Act.

The company's defence lawyer, M. Camara applied for adjournment, saying he was served with the charge sheet just last Friday at a time when he already booked a travel date from 11th to 19th June but the persecuting officer objected to the adjournment application, saying they are ready to proceed, if the court permits.

Magistrate Bojang said in the interest of justice, he would grant the defence application and adjourned the matter to 4th July.