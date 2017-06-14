Gambia: UK Charity Supports Local Communities

Wonders Sharing UK, a charity based in the United Kingdom in collaboration with its partners recently reached out to the less privilege in the country.

The move, which saw the distributions of food stuffs like, bread, dates sugar, milk, rice and vegetable cooking oil, is part of its humanitarian undertaking in the Holy month of Ramadan.

Sheriffo Sonko, managing director of the Sharing Wonders UK Project in The Gambia, said this is not the first time for the organization to embark on such humanitarian move by reaching out to the needy, saying the initiative has been ongoing since its inception.

"We also help local communities by building their mosque and schools in different regions in The Gambia".

Sonko expressed delight with the gesture, adding that caring and sharing with the needy is among the pillars of Islam.

He maintained that his charity is always committed to supporting communities in which they operates.

Some of the beneficiaries including a widow in Busumbala village, thanked the charity organization for coming to their aid.

Yahya Touray, Imam from Brikama Giddah Forest underscored the importance of the food distribution exercise, saying the move speaks volume of the charity's quest to better the lives of needy in local communities.