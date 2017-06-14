Gambia: Bravo CRS

The management and staff of CRS, in collaboration with ministry of Health and Social Welfare deserve commendation for the ongoing distribution of over one million treated bed nets across the country, especially communities prone to malaria related diseases.

The gesture is timely and worthy of emulation, cognizant of impact of malaria disease on our health and welfare, especially as a nation struggling to be the best we can, through ideals of having a healthy nation built by healthy workforce.

Malaria disease is said to have account for greater number of death in children under five years, pregnant women and vulnerable groups within the sub-region and beyond, hence the importance of having mechanisms for controlling it at the right time.

World Health Organisation reports indicated among others that, in every minute a child died of malaria in Africa, and that Malaria accounts for heavy burden on domestic health service delivery in Africa. A staggering figure of about 90 percent death in Africa is linked to malaria related diseases, but such number has now been significantly reduced through the use of materials such as insecticide treated nets, including treated bed nets.

This made the ongoing treated bed net distribution campaign initiated and implemented by CRS, in partnership with Ministry of Health and Social Welfare and stakeholders in the health sector unique and commendable.

The treated bed nets are highly welcome by beneficiaries throughout the country, as affirmed in the reported battles for them to lay their hands on at least one either for their personal or family use.

The fight against malaria has been on the global agenda, as confirmed in millennium development goal sixth relating to combating of HIV/Aids, Malaria and other diseases. The Government through the Ministry of Health and Social Welfare, did not relent in the struggle to get the country a free malaria zone.

Such policies and programmes of the Gambia Government, were seen in platforms as creation and establishment of institutions and agencies assigned to that effect. We have national malaria control offices under the cited ministry, institutions and stakeholders, working towards achieving the objectives of eradicating malaria in the country and beyond.

The rainy season is just at the corner and it's known for serious malaria outbreak. The need for beneficiaries to make effective and maximum usage of the treated bed nets as intended by the donors, must be put across. Our children, pregnant women and other vulnerable members should be protected from the scourge of malaria related disease.