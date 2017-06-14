Gambia: Kambie Bolong Youths Making a Difference Embarks On Local Soap Making

In its quest to make a difference and spur more youth participation in self help initiatives, Kambie Bolong Youths of Gunjur recently embarked on new initiative making local soap out of "moringa seeds".

The new initiative, according to many, would not only create job opportunities for youths, but it will also avail them the opportunity to harness their god given talents.

Formed by few Gambians, whose main aim is to advocate and assist youths in their endeavors, the association in recent years has carve a niche for itself especially in the Kombo South settlement of Gunjur.

Speaking at a recent press briefing, Babucarr E Camara, the Secretary General of the association, said the name of the association was derived from the first name given to a land that is today called The Gambia.

"Our soap is made out of "moringa seeds" because we believe making soap out local seeds is important for our system health wise. And these seeds are mostly found in our environment. We use ingredients like honey, dettol for cleansing, perfume to give it a nice scent,"

He described the new undertaking as laudable, as local soap is beneficial to human health.

Jabou Sanyang, a development studies student at the University of The Gambia and a member of the youths association, believes their new initiative would help make a great difference in the society.

"Development studies start at home and you have to develop yourself first and then the society"

She indicated that their move to come up with such initiative was premised on the fact that the price of soap is escalating every day, thus the need to find an alternative solution to it.

"We are going to sell our soaps at a cheaper price compared to the ones in shops"

She thus challenged the youths of Kombo South and to be ready and committed to exploiting their god given talents so as to contribute to national development, saying everyone was born with a giving talents.

"Let utilize and help in building a nation".