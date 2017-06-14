14 June 2017

The Daily Observer (Banjul)

Gambia: Kambie Bolong Youths Making a Difference Embarks On Local Soap Making

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Tida Janneh

In its quest to make a difference and spur more youth participation in self help initiatives, Kambie Bolong Youths of Gunjur recently embarked on new initiative making local soap out of "moringa seeds".

The new initiative, according to many, would not only create job opportunities for youths, but it will also avail them the opportunity to harness their god given talents.

Formed by few Gambians, whose main aim is to advocate and assist youths in their endeavors, the association in recent years has carve a niche for itself especially in the Kombo South settlement of Gunjur.

Speaking at a recent press briefing, Babucarr E Camara, the Secretary General of the association, said the name of the association was derived from the first name given to a land that is today called The Gambia.

"Our soap is made out of "moringa seeds" because we believe making soap out local seeds is important for our system health wise. And these seeds are mostly found in our environment. We use ingredients like honey, dettol for cleansing, perfume to give it a nice scent,"

He described the new undertaking as laudable, as local soap is beneficial to human health.

Jabou Sanyang, a development studies student at the University of The Gambia and a member of the youths association, believes their new initiative would help make a great difference in the society.

"Development studies start at home and you have to develop yourself first and then the society"

She indicated that their move to come up with such initiative was premised on the fact that the price of soap is escalating every day, thus the need to find an alternative solution to it.

"We are going to sell our soaps at a cheaper price compared to the ones in shops"

She thus challenged the youths of Kombo South and to be ready and committed to exploiting their god given talents so as to contribute to national development, saying everyone was born with a giving talents.

"Let utilize and help in building a nation".

Gambia

Training Gambian Security Forces On Freedom of Expression, Safety of Journalists Ends

A three-day training sessions for Gambian Security Forces on freedom of expression and the safety of journalists… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Daily Observer. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.