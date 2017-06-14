Gambia: BAC Fails to Clean Brikama Car Park

After bitter complains were lodged by various people on the negligence of duty by Brikama Area Council to clean the Brikama main Car Park, BAC has failed to act on the demand of the public.

Our ongoing investigation has shown that the Car Park is still in the condition as before.

A Driver at the Car Park complained that BAC did not do as expected of them. "Our situation is still the same and we call on the government of The Gambia to interfere in this matter. We severally complained to BAC about this dirty environment but it appears to be true that the Council doesn't care about us. We deserve to be treated fairly; here is where we make our living. We have been suffering here for so long from the same thing and the whole country can attest to that. This is not good for our health and that BAC must know. They must come and clean this place as that's their job. A word for a wise is enough, said a Driver who prefer to remain anonymous"

A Vendor expressed dissatisfaction toward the service of BAC. "After Daily Observer's recently publishing our complains, we were expecting BAC to shift gears and operate in accordance to our demand but only to see the Car Park still remain neglected by the Council for cleansing. It's their duty to clean this place and it's so disappointing that they are waiting for us to complain before they do it. I challenge them to act and respect our demand as tax payers", said a vendor.

Another Driver said the car park lacked watchmen and that is why it has been turned to a dumping site. "People use this place to throw their garbages at night when everyone is gone home. BAC and the Car Park committee should consolidate efforts to private watchmen in order to maintain the place clean. The Council should warn the public and take drastic steps towards anyone found using the place as a dumping site. However, I urge Council to clean the place but also advise the public to maintain it clean", said another Driver.

Investigation ongoing to unearth more facts surrounding the entire matter.