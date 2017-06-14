Gambia: Military Officer Testifies in Soldier Njie Pistol Trial

Captain Bubacarr Bah, a military officer attached at the special guard battalion at Fajara barracks, yesterday testified as fourth prosecution witness in the pistol trial involving Sergeant Baboucarr Njie, an officer of The Gambia Armed Forces who was allegedly arrested by ECOMIG soldiers at the King Fahad Mosque in Banjul.

Mr. Njie is accused of attempting to enter the King Fahad Mosque with a Helwan pistol with 8 live-rounds where President Barrow was observing a congregational prayer (Juma). He is now facing a charge of going arm in public.

In his testimony before Principal Magistrate Isatou Janneh-Njie at the Banjul Magistrates' Court, Captain Bah said on 17th February, 2017, he was at the Fajara Barracks when he received a directive from the defence Headquarter in the form of a letter accompanied by a pistol with magazine and ammunition directing him to conduct a ballistic examination on the said pistol.

According to Captain Bah, the pistol is Egyptian made Helwan with Arabic serial number. He identified the alleged pistol when shown to him before the prosecutor tender it in evidence and was marked as exhibit A.

Captain Bah further told the court that when he received the letter, he understands that ballistic examination was need and after conducting the examination, he produced a report dated 1st March, 2017 together with exhibit A. he said the report and the exhibit were sent to the Republican National Guard headquarters then to the defence headquarters. He identified the letter through the reference number and it was admitted as exhibit C.

Under cross-examination, Captain Bah said it was not his role to know under whose name the pistol was license to, saying that was a police duty.

Hearing continues tomorrow.