Gambia: Over Speeding Car Inflicts Fatal Wounds On Passengers

Passengers involved in a very serious car accident in Abuko are undergoing treatment at one of the country's main referral hospitals in Serekunda.

The accident which tore the car into pieces is believed to be caused by over speeding. It occurred last Friday at the Abuko nature reserve. Eyewitnesses say the driver was over speeding and lose control of the car thus heating the electricity pole opposite the road, wounding many people on board.

Eyewitnesses say the driver of a 14-passenger Hyundai van with registration number BJL 9665M was driving from Tabokoto to Brikama when the driver is said to lost control of the steering wheel and went astray. The driver and the two other passengers seated in front of the van sustained serious injuries.

An eyewitness, one Ebrima Camara told us that all the passengers were rushed to Banjulinding Health center were some of them later referred to the Serekunda General and Edward Francis Small Teaching Hospital in Banjul and Serekunda respectively.

According to Camara, the rescuers had to tide rope on another car to pull some victims out of the car.

Also speaking to Daily Observer at the scene, Demba Kujabi, the Regional Divisional Officer of the Gambia Fire and Rescue Services for the Kanifing Municipality said he ordered for his men to rush to the scene to reinforce the rescue efforts upon receiving the information.

According to him, among the victims was one fire and rescue officers whose legs were all left broken in the accident.

Abdoulie Ceesay, another witness, who said he was at the other side of the road when the incident happened, saw the car hit the Electricity Pole just by the roadside turning the vehicle in to tatters. Ceesay is of the view that the accident was as a result of over speeding. He said the accident was very serious and most of those on board are hospitalized in critical conditions.

A police Sergeant present at the incidence cautioned the drivers to be careful when driving especially strategic bents like the Abuko Nature Reserve areas.