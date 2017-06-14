Gambia: Court Strikes Out Ex-Nala Official, Co Case

Principal Magistrate Isatou Janneh-Njie of the Banjul Magistrates' Court, yesterday struck out the the charges against Kevin Aghedo, a former programme coordinator of the National Agency for Legal Aid (NALA), and Joseph Furu Gomez, a businessman in Basse, who were jointly and severally charged with conspiracy to defraud, stealing, fraud and breach of trust by persons employed in the public service, and making a false document.

The magistrate says she struck out the case from her court for lack of diligent prosecution. When the case was called for continuation of cross-examination of the first prosecution witness, Mr. Aghedo and Gomez said their defence attorney was absent. The court clerk said it was state counsel B Jaiteh who took the adjournment date and he has spoken to him.

Magistrate Janneh-Njie in her ruling stressed on why should State Counsel take a date and he is absent on the sitting date without any reason. She said the court will not allow anybody to dictate its pace. "In the absence of any communication from state counsel, this case is hereby struck out for lack of diligent prosecution," she ruled.

Mr. Aghedo and Gomez were accused of agreeing among themselves to defraud the United Nations Development Programme by issuing false invoice and obtained money from the organization sometime in 2015 at diverse places.

They were also accused of fraudulently obtaining money from United Nations Development Programme, which was meant to pay for the accommodation and dinner of the participants in the Paralegal training in Upper River Region, and converted it to their personal use.

On count three of the charge, Kevin Aghedo is said to have sometime in 2015 in Banjul and diverse places, while serving as a programme coordinator at the National Agency for Legal Aid, in the discharge of his duty acted fraudulently or breached trust affecting the public.

On count four, Kevin Aghedo is alleged to have sometime in 2015 at diverse places made a document purporting to be what it is not. They both denied responsibility of the charges.