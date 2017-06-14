14 June 2017

The Daily Observer (Banjul)

Gambia: T-Boy Joins Malaysian Top Tier Side Pkns FC

Former Gambia captain Abdou Jammeh alias T-Boy has signed a six months contract with a Malaysian top tier side, Perbadanan Kemajuan Negeri Selangor Football Club (PKNS FC), Observer Sports can report.

Popularly known as PKNS FC, the team is a Malaysian football club based in Petaling Jaya, Selangor. The club currently plays in the top-tier of Malaysian football, the Liga Super.

He was recently in Malaysia training with Malaysian Super League club Penang FA with a view to earning a contract, but that did not go through.

The 31-year-old, who left Qatari second-tier side Al-Shamal Sports Club after the elapse of his six-month deal, will stay at the PKNS Club until 30th November 2017 with an option of further one year extension.

The Malaysian Super League is meanwhile on a five-week break for the Ramadan and Eid al-Fitr celebrations but a move for the former Steve Biko, Torpedo Moscow, RoPS and Doxa Katokopiacentre-back could helped solidify the club's defense line.

Jammeh told Observer Sports that he was happy to join the team and play in higher level football.

