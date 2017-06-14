Gambia: First Lady Gives to Sk General Hospital & Prisons Dept.

The spouse of the Gambian president, Her Excellency, Madam Fatoumatta Barrow-Bah has donated bags of rice, sugar, and milk among other things to patients at the Serekunda General Hospital and prisoners.

The first lady donated the items through her Foundation-dubbed, 'Fatoumatta Barrow-Bah Foundation' at separate engagements at the Hospital in Serekunda and Mile II central prisons in Banjul.

Receiving the items on behalf of the Ministry of Health and Social Welfare, the Permanent secretary at the said ministry, Dawda Ceesay, expressed appreciation for the donation and thanked the First Lady for supporting the health services delivery. The donation, he said comes at the right time. He assured the donor that the items would be useful to the target beneficiaries.

Halimatou Tambadou Jawara said the First Lady is dedicated to improving the lives of Gambians. Mrs. Jawara pointed out health, education, women and youth empowerment and grassroots development as the First Lady's key priorities.

Dr Bekai Camara, thank the First Lady and her foundation for supporting patients.

The first lady was also taken on a conducted tour of the various wards in the Hospital, meet with patients and pray for their wellbeing.

In a brief presentation at The Gambia Prisons service head office in Banjul, the permanent secretary at ministry of the Interior, Mr. Bulli Dibba, spoke of his ministry's concern about the conditions of prisoners.

"To be incarcerated does not meant failure in life," he said, noting that the prison was over populated when they took over as a new government.

"We had about nine hundred prisoners when we took over and now we have less than two hundred. We want to make sure that their conditions are well taken care of. We don't want any prisoner to go to bed hungry. As of now, we want to decongest the prison. We want to address issues relating to their bedding. We also want to come up with training programme for young people particularly the inmate. We want to address the general being of the prison this is the new thinking of our ministry," he said.

The Acting Director General of Gambia Prisons Department, Ansumana Manneh, thanked the first lady and her foundation for the donation.