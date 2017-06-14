14 June 2017

The Point (Banjul)

Gambia Armed Forces FC to Present League Trophy to CDS Today

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Lamin Darboe

The Gambia Armed Forces Football Club are set to present their league trophy to the Chief of Defence Staff Lieutenant General Masanneh N. Kinteh today, Wednesday 15 June 2017, at his office in Banjul.

The soldiers clinched the 2016-2017 Gambia Football Federation domestic division one league title in grand style to end their eight-year trophy drought.

The team will be headed by head coach Ebou Jarra,Gambia Armed Forces Sports officials and other high profile dignitaries for the presentation of the league trophy to the Army chief.

The media is kindly requested to attend the presentation ceremony at the Gambia Armed Forces headquarters in Banjul.

Gambia

Training Gambian Security Forces On Freedom of Expression, Safety of Journalists Ends

A three-day training sessions for Gambian Security Forces on freedom of expression and the safety of journalists… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Point. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.