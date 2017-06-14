Gambia Armed Forces FC to Present League Trophy to CDS Today

The Gambia Armed Forces Football Club are set to present their league trophy to the Chief of Defence Staff Lieutenant General Masanneh N. Kinteh today, Wednesday 15 June 2017, at his office in Banjul.

The soldiers clinched the 2016-2017 Gambia Football Federation domestic division one league title in grand style to end their eight-year trophy drought.

The team will be headed by head coach Ebou Jarra,Gambia Armed Forces Sports officials and other high profile dignitaries for the presentation of the league trophy to the Army chief.

The media is kindly requested to attend the presentation ceremony at the Gambia Armed Forces headquarters in Banjul.