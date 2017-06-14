Gambia: GTbank Principals Cup Inter-Schools Football Tourney Begins

The second edition of Guaranty Trust Bank Gambia Limited principals cup inter-school football tournament commenced on Monday at the Independence Stadium in Bakau.

The tournament is featuring 16 Senior Secondary Schools both male and female categories.

The tournament commenced with a march-pass by all participating schools which was witnessed by the Managing Director of Guaranty Trust Bank Gambia Limited Bolaji Ayodele, who took the kick off.

In the female category, Muslim SSS beat Bottrop SSS 1-0 and Ming Ndaw SSS defeated Tahir on the same score line.

Nyakoi SSS drew goalless with Amittage SSS, while Gambia SSS thrashed Sitanunku SSS 3-1.

In the male category, Amittage SSS thumped Sheikh Kah SSS 3-1, while Tahir SSS beat Essau SSS 1-0.

Gambia SSS drew 1-1 with Ming Ndaw SSS while Mahaad SSS defeated Nasir SSS 2-1.