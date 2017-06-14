Gambia: Sukuta Trust Fund to Lay Laundry House Foundation Stone Saturday

The Sukuta Trust Fund in collaboration with Sukuta UK chapter in the Diaspora will on Saturday 17 June 2017, lay the foundation stone for the laundry house at the health centre in Sukuta.

The construction of the laundry facility at the Sukuta Health Centre was the brain child of the Sukuta UK chapter, which aimed at improving public hygiene and environmental factors around the health centre.

Future collaboration work will focus mainly on the development of the health centre into a major health facility

The first phase of the project, according to Baboucarr Cham, chairperson of the Sukuta Trust Fund will be the construction of the laundry house fitted with the state of the art facilities.

The second and third phase will be centered on the renovation of Sukuta Central Mosque, the market and the Dembadu Mini-Stadium.

The D300,000 donated by the Sukuta UK Diaspora community will be used to finance the laundry project.

Over twelve satellites villages in the Sanneh mentereng Constituency receive attention from the Sukuta Health Centre.

Hon. Madam Saffie Lowe, Minister of Health is expected to preside over the ceremony in Sukuta.

Several senior government officials' resident in Sukuta and surrounding villages and communities will grace the ground breaking event.