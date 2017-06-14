Gambia: First Lady Donates Food Items to Serekunda Hospital, Prison Services

First Lady Fatoumatta Bah-Barrow yesterday donated food items to Serekunda General Hospital in Kanifing and centre for prison services.

The donation included 20 bags of rice, 10 bags of sugar, oak meal and rice pudding to each of the two recipient institutions.

Speaking on the occasion, the permanent secretary at the Office of the First Lady, Alimatou Tambadou, said the First Lady's foundation, FaBB, deemed it necessary to embark on the donation to help the needy and less privileged people as part of the Ramadan spirit of caring and sharing.

"Ramadan is a month of helping and sharing," she said, adding that FaBB is a charitable foundation established by the First Lady to help the needy and less privileged to have better living condition.

At the presentation at Serekunda hospital, the permanent secretary of the Ministry of Health and Social Welfare, Dawda Ceesay, said the ministry appreciates the noble gesture of the First Lady and her foundation.

"The food donation will go a long way in helping patients and escorts in the Ramadan because many of them are from the rural areas," he said.

"The First Lady has been doing splendid in helping people in times of need."

Bulli Dibba, permanent secretary at the Ministry of the Interior, said his ministry is to embark on security reform in the prison sector with the aim of improving prison services in the country.

As part of this reform, the government is looking at the condition of prison cells and the health system of the prison, he said.

Since the advent of the new government, he said, the number of prisoners declined from 900 to 200.

Dr Bekai Camara of Serekunda hospital commended the First Lady and her foundation for the donation, saying it would go a long way in helping patients and escorts in the hospital.