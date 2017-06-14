Gambia: Ballistic Examiner Testifies in Soldier Trial

Captain Babucarr Bah, the fourth prosecution witness in the case involving Babucarr Njie, a soldier found with a pistol at King Fahd Mosque in Banjul, on 13 June 2017, testified before Magistrate Isatou Janneh-Njie of the Banjul Magistrates' Court.

In his testimony, Captain Bah told the court that he lives at Nemasu Layout, and he is a military officer attached to the Guards Battalion Fajara Barracks.

Mr Bah adduced that in addition to his routine duties, he is responsible for ballistic examination for the arms and security services.

He posited that he could remember the 17 February 2017, as he was at Fajara Barracks.

He stated that on the said date, he received directives from the defence headquarters in the form of a letter accompanied by a pistol with magazine and ammunition, directing him to conduct a ballistic examination on the pistol, which is an Egyptian made Nelman with its serial number written in Arabic.

He said he would recognise the pistol if he saw it, because he examined it.

The said pistol was shown to him, which he identified.

Prosecutor Bojang applied to tender the said pistol and the ammunition.

The defence counsel, Sheriff Kumba Jobe, did not raise any objection.

The court admitted the pistol and the ammunition.

Captain Bah further said that after he received the letter, he understood that a ballistic examination was requested, adding that he submitted the report, and a covering letter was usually prepared by the unit which was sent back to defence headquarters with the pistol and the ammunition.

He told the court that he would be able to recognise the report because it bore his signature and the reference number.

The prosecutor applied to tender the report, and the defence counsel did not raise any objection.

The court admitted the said report.

The case was adjourned until 15 June 2017, for cross-examination.