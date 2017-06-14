Gambia: Ex-Soldier Arrested for Illegally Keeping Firearms

One Ousman Jarju, a native of Sibanor in Foni, has been arrested by the police on suspicion that he was illegally keeping firearms.

According to sources, Mr Jarju had served the Gambia National Army until 1992 when he resigned; he currently works at Brikama Area Council as security.

Jarju was suspected of being in possession of firearms that were entrusted to him by some members of the State Guards who failed to return their arms after the political impasse.

When contacted, the police spokesperson, Inspector Foday Conta, confirmed the arrest.

He said Jarju's arrest was in connection to an intelligence report the police received that he was keeping firearms.

"Based on that, the police probed into the matter to thoroughly investigate and establish the facts of the allegation as it is a security concern," he said.

"The matter was referred to the police headquarters for proper investigation but preliminary investigations have it that the evidences in the allegation are not adequate and as a result, he [Jarju] is released on bail while investigations continue."

Meanwhile, the office of the Inspector General of Police (IGP) warned the general public, especially members of the armed and security forces, to abstain from keeping firearms illegally.

The office of the IGP, through the police PRO, warned that all arms belonging to the state that were not returned due to the political impasse must be returned with immediate effect otherwise anyone found wanting will be dealt with seriously according to law.