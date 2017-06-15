14 June 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Breaking - Public Protector to Investigate Some #guptaleaks Claims

Tagged:

Related Topics

Photo: Parliament of South Africa
Public Protector, Busisiwe Mkhwebane,

The Public Protector will conduct a preliminary investigation to determine the merits of some of the allegations that have been published as part of the #GuptaLeaks saga that point to issues at Eskom, Prasa and Transnet.

These allegations point to improper or dishonest acts or offences with respect to public funds at the state-owned enterprises as well as well as improper or unlawful enrichment by certain public officials at these institutions, the office of Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane said in a statement on Wednesday night.

Aside from the #GuptaLeaks, the investigation will also look at the controversial re-appointment of Brian Molefe as head of Eskom.

Former Public Protector Thuli Madonsela's initial state capture report about alleged improper and unethical conduct by President Jacob Zuma and other state functionaries relating to the Gupta family was released last year.

A review application by Zuma on the recommendations of that report is expected to be heard in October.

Source: News24

South Africa

New Prime Minister's Estranged Wife Shot Dead

News has emerged that the estranged wife of Lesotho's new Prime Minister Tom Thabane has allegedly been shot dead on… Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Copyright © 2017 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.