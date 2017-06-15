Photo: Martin Luther Oketch/Daily Monitor

Finance minister Matia Kasaija (left) talks to ICPAU vice president Fredrick Kibedi during the accountants Budget breakfast at Imperial Royal Hotel in Kampala.

Kampala — Days after reading the 2017/18 National Budget, Finance minister Matia Kasaija has said government has to focus more on economic matters than politics like it has been the case in the past.

Mr Kasaija, who was speaking during the 18th budget breakfast of the Institute of Certified Public Accountants of Uganda (ICPAU) in Kampala on Monday, said much emphasis has been put on the operation side of the economy by making big allocations and less on production and productivity in the economy.

"The emphasis has been on the operation side of the economy characterised by the views that make allocations here, there and sign here with little focus on increasing production and productivity in the economy," he said.

Talking to Daily Monitor, former Finance minister Maria Kiwanuka said emphasis should be put on the outcome of the budgetary allocations government is making to various sectors of the economy.

"Ugandans should be focusing on the outcome of the budget allocations being made to sectors to understand whether progress is being made or not," she said.

Ms Kiwanuka said at the moment people are putting a lot of emphasis on how much allocation has been given to a particular sector of the economy.

She also advised the accountants to work together with government in data collection and analysis and point out any anomalies that may arise in the statistical data that may be presented by the government.

Ms Kiwanuka said: "As a way forward for the future budgets, the accountants need to come out clearly to support government and also point out where is there are weaknesses in data collection and analysis because accurate data analysis is very important for monitoring and evaluation of projects and programmes."

ICPAU vice president Fredrick Kibedi said whereas they are happy with government's tax exemption on certain services, government needs to stop the habit of accumulation arrears.

About corruption, he said: "Government should effectively tackle corruption in institutions and mismanagement of public resources."