Photo: JB Ssenkubuge/Daily Monitor

Friends or foes? Incumbent Fufa president Moses Magogo shakes hands with Mujib Kasule after both candidates picked nomination forms for Fufa presidency.

Kampala — Mujib Kasule is standing in the upcoming Fufa presidential elections because he wants to return the game to its "rightful owners" after the August 5 poll. Kasule, the director and coach of Azam Uganda Premier League side Proline, became the third candidate to pick nomination forms yesterday. He will return those forms on Friday afternoon.

Incumbent Moses Magogo is the only other candidate for the the Fufa presidency. Nominations that come with Shs3m fee closed yesterday.

"Personally, and many Ugandans, (we) are not happy with the way the game is being run," Kasule, a former KCCA captain and Uganda Cranes players, told Daily Monitor.

"I want to return the game to its rightful owners - that's the fans, young players, media, sponsors and government, he added.

Magogo welcomed the challenge after sharing a handshake with his latest adversary at Fufa House, Mengo.

"We are committed to delivering a transparent process that every football person can be proud of," Magogo said.

"I strongly believe the 33 Members that have tasted the success story in such a short time were not blind.

"We have more innovations to come and football in Uganda will not be same after my second term. Why fix what isn't broken?" he asked.

Kasule confirmed that he has not involved with election of the delegates to the 88-member Fufa general assembly. Those elections end today with elections of women representatives.

"I have not really involved but the people concerned know me. I didn't have to engineer who comes to the assembly and who doesn't. What we need is a corruption free structure.

"My strength is my known passion for football and my passion for doing the right thing," the Caf coaching instructor and ex-Fufa technical committee head explained.

WHO QUALIFIES FOR THE POST OF FUFA PRESIDENT?