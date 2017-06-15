Uganda: 'Govt Ignoring Productive Sectors Driving Growth'

Mbale — Uganda faces slowdown in economic growth due to persistent allocation of inadequate funds to key and productive sectors such as agriculture and tourism in the National Budget, civil society leaders and farmers in the eastern region have said

During a post-budget dialogue organised by Civil Society Budget Advocacy Group (CSBAG) in Mbale on Tuesday, the activists said their efforts to push government to increase funding have remained futile yet such sectors have the potential to propel economic growth in the shortest time.

"We should be worried about the economic slowdown looming ahead because of failure by government and its planners to heed to our proposals of increasing funding to key and productive sectors," Mr Charles Khogar, the executive director, Katakwi ConserveUganda organisation, said.

Mr Khogar explained that the government in the 2017/18 Budget has only allocated 3.5 per cent to agriculture and 0.3 per cent to tourism, something he described as a shame, adding quickly that it will cause sluggish growth.

"Our leaders pay lip service to these crucial sectors because what they say is not what is in the budget at the end of the day. You wonder whether there is a problem with planning authority," he said.

Ms Florence Ringe, the executive director of Prince of Peace Orphans and Widows Vision, said they have failed to understand how government zeroes down to its priorities.

She said the priorities in the budget are in direct contravention of this FY budget theme of enhanced productivity for inclusive growth and job creation.

Mr John Akuraeburungi, a budget policy specialist, said a lot of money in the budget allocated at local governments is for operations not development.

"The government needs to do more especially in ensuring that development money at the local government is increased for the benefits of tax payers," he said.

Mr Akuraeburungi said the low level of adherence to the national development plan has also affected budgetary targets.

"The money allocated is sometime not used or it's embezzled," he said.

Mr Jeff Wadulo, the liaison officer, working with CSBAG, said they were surprised that their proposal to government to increase funding to agriculture and tourism sector to at least 10 per cent was ignored.