At least 62,140 candidates will have to re-write university admission examinations as the Joint Examination and Matriculation Board, JAMB, has delisted computer-based centres (CBT) from board examination as a result of technical deficiencies, extortion, organised examination malpractice and other infractions.

The board also suspended 24 centres for one year due to technical issues. It said the affected centres may be considered for 2019 exams.

The rescheduled exams will hold July 1.

The registrar of JAMB, Ishaq Oloyede, said these at a press briefing after the board's management meeting in Abuja on Wednesday.

The 62,140 cancelled results include of 57,646 candidates in centres-induced malpractice, 3,811 late registration, and 683 candidates who had biometric challenges.

The board also cancelled the results of another 2,052 individual candidates found culpable of examination malpractice.

Mr. Oloyede said the management meeting had approved the "delisting of forty-eight (48) centres from participating in the board's examination in future as a result of serious technical deficiencies, extortion, organised examination malpractice and other damaging infractions".

He explained that the rescheduled examination was for candidates of centres with mass malpractice but who were deemed innocent.

"The rescheduling of examination is for: biometric non verification machine related issues, technical and log out issues, late registration, malfunctioning of servers at the centre and incomplete results," he said.

According to the board, 1,722,236 candidates registered for the 2017 unified Tertiary Matriculation Board, which is the highest figure ever in the history of the exams.