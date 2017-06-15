Nigeria: Cleric Blames Nigerians for Lingering Economic Recession

A Muslim cleric on Wednesday in Ilorin blamed Nigerians for the lingering economic recession in the country.

Sheik Suleiman Danborno said this at the annual Ramadan lecture organized by Ilorin Emirate Community of the University of Ilorin.

He said every citizen contributed to the current situation as Nigerians had became incorrigible and appeared not ready for repentance.

Danborno attributed the problem to greed and insatiable quest for wealth.

He drew an analogy of a boss in an organization, who was asked to share N10 million with nine other persons and decided to remove N8 million for himself.

He said such a scenario was likely to cause the subordinates to invoke wrath of Almighty Allah on the principal.

He said it was high time Nigerians did away with sinful acts to redeem the country from the shackles of economic ruins.

Dr Abdulhamid Olounoyin, former lecturer at the university, whose lecture centred on training of girl child, said there was no justification to place female children on the lowest rung of the ladder.

Olounoyin urged parents to equip the children with proper home training to become role models in the society.

In his welcome address, the Chairman, Ilorin Community of the University, Prof. Badmos Yusuf, said the annual event was convened to appraise issues affecting the society. (NAN)