No fewer than 100 houses were destroyed following a heavy downpour in Gwarzo local government of Kano State on Tuesday.

The incident, which occurred in the early hours of Tuesday, rendered many people homeless in the area.

An eye-witness, Malam Ibrahim Shuaibu, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Kano on Wednesday that the worst affected areas included Sabuwar Unguwa, Abuja quarters and some parts of Katambawa area in the town.

According to the witness, the wall fence of the Gwarzo Local Government Secretariat had also collapsed, while many vehicles were submerged as a result of the heavy downpour.

He said a bridge popularly known as Kwakwachi bridge, and a number of some Public buildings including primary schools, were also affected by the disaster.

When contacted, the Executive Secretary of State Emergency Relief and Rehabilitation Agency (SERERA), Alhaji Aliyu Bashir, confirmed the incident, saying that he had yet to ascertain the exact number of the houses destroyed.

He, however, said a combined team of SERERA and the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) officials had been dispatched to the area to assess the extent of the damage caused by the flood.

NAN recalls that last week, many people were rendered homeless in Gwarzo local government area from a similar incident. (NAN)

