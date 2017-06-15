15 June 2017

The New Times (Kigali)

Rwanda: Guma Guma - Christopher Cries Foul As Organisers Warn Contestants

By Julius Bizimungu

For instance, from last weekend's show, Christopher was arguably among the best performers of the evening, going by the energetic performance he delivered and the involvement of the crowd but several media outlets allegedly did not highlight his performance.

"What's currently happening among my fellow contestants isn't what I expected. It's a competition and I believe everyone uses a different tactic to win the attention of music fans. However, I'm against seeing fellow contestants bribing to destroy others' names," said Christopher.

The Agatima hit-maker is participating in the contest for the fourth time, following his appearance in 2013, 2014, and 2016.

Last year, he emerged second in the competition and shortly after he parted ways with Kina Music and his then manager Clement Ishimwe.

Today, Ishimwe, under his Kina Music Label manages Dream Boyz that is currently appearing in the competition for the sixth time. It seems though the battle is between Christopher and the Kina Music-based group.

Joseph Mushyoma, the CEO of East African Promoters (EAP), the co-organisers of the competition noted that they have had about allegations of some contestants involved in foul play adding punitive measures await any contestant that will be found plotting against their fellow artistes.

"We've heard of some of these issues, but the truth is that this has little influence on the overall performance of the contestant. Our experienced jury considers a wide range of things for an artiste to win. However, we are following up and whoever is found guilty will strictly be punished," he explained.

Meanwhile, this weekend there will be no performances as artistes rehearse for the grand finale slated for June 24.

