Rwanda: Kagame Eulogises 'Exemplary and Honest' MP Mukayisenga

The late Francoise Mukayisenga was an exemplary civil servant who was known for her honesty and love for Rwandans, President Paul Kagame said in his eulogy yesterday.

The eulogy was read for the President as members of both Chambers of Parliament, Cabinet, law enforcement officials, family and friends converged at Parliament to pay tribute to the deceased lawmaker.

Mukayisenga died on Monday from Rwanda Military Hospital, Kanombe, where she had been admitted.

She was 48 and is survived by three children.

Mukayisenga was laid to rest at Rusororo Cemetery in Kicukiro District yesterday after a requiem mass at ADEPR church in Kacyiru.

The Minister for Sports and Culture, Julienne Uwacu, read President Kagame's eulogy, recognising Mukayisenga's honesty and love for her country.

"Mukayisenga, who for over the years had been working in local administration positions, was characterised by dedication and sacrifice. The nation has lost a leader and an exemplary civil servant who was known for her truth and love for Rwandans," the President said in the eulogy.

In her emotional eulogy, the Speaker of Parliament Donatille Mukabalisa saluted her deceased colleague's commitment to unity and reconciliation as well as her humble and loving nature.

"She was humble, she loved people and she was committed to the truth. Whether it was her work in the parliament or beyond, her commitment to the unification and reconciliation of Rwandans shall forever be remembered," Mukabalisa said.

Mukayisenga, who was a member of the Standing Committee on Human Rights and Fight against Genocide, was also recognised for dedication to her work, which, according to Mukabalisa, was evidenced in her vast knowledge of the laws.

"There is no law that came here that she didn't know all the details about. She knew and loved what she was doing and I promise her three children and husband that we will continue to be with them the way she was with us," the Speaker said.

Francois Ngarambe, the secretary-general of the Rwanda Patriotic Front (RPG-Inkotanyi), to which Mukayisenga belonged, recalled the late Mukayisenga's mobilisation skills and commitment toward fighting genocide ideology.

"In all the duties that she was put in charge of, Mukayisenga's sacrifice, teamwork and honesty were at the forefront. She has left a good legacy. We will always remember her mobilisation skills in Rubavu District and her fight against genocide ideology and promotion of development will greatly be missed," he said.

Mukayisenga has been a Member of Parliament since 2003 when she joined on the RPF party ticket.

She held a Master's Degree in Management from the Adventist University of Central Africa, better known as Mudende.

Between 1992 and 1994, she worked in the Ministry of Finance and Economic Planning. From 1998 to 2001, she was an accountant in Rwerere Commune in the former Gisenyi Prefecture.

From 2001 to 2003, Mukayisenga was the vice-mayor in charge of Social Affairs in Commune Cyanzarwe.