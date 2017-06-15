15 June 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Roads Blocked in Early Morning Gauteng Taxi Strike

Photo: johannes grobler‏/Twitter
Taxis block a highway in Gauteng.

Traffic authorities have urged motorists to be patient as a planned taxi protest makes its way through national roads in Gauteng on Thursday morning.

Johannesburg Metro Police Department (JMPD) spokesperson Wayne Minnaar told News24 that taxis were blocking roads and travelling on the N1, N3 and N12.

According to Minnaar, taxi drivers hijacked trucks to block the Allendale offramp.

"This started at around 3am. I cannot confirm any injuries. I can confirm taxi drivers hijacked trucks to block the freeway at Allendale off ramp."

Minnaar said the taxi drivers were making their way to the SA Taxi finance offices.

"They are making their way to Midrand. This protest is expected to be completed at 15:00. This is a legal gathering."

