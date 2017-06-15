Tanzania: Specialist Who Helped Train Tanzania Medics On Ebola Dies of Cancer

Dar es Salaam — Dr Simon Ntabaguzi, a medical specialist who helped train health workers in Tanzania on how to combat Ebola in case of an outbreak has died of Cancer of the Oesophagus.

According to the statement issued by the Medical Association of Tanzania (MAT) on Wednesday, Dr Ntabaguzi died while receiving treatment at Muhimbili National Hospital.

The Chairman of MAT, Dr Obadia Nyongole said that the late Ntabaguzi will be remembered for his contributions in formulating guidelines on infectious diseases in Tanzania.

"His contribution to the formulation of strategies on dealing with infectious diseases in the country was remarkable and he will surely be remembered," he noted. Adding "let us together mourn his loss,"

According to the statement, the prayers for final respects for the deceased will be conducted at the Catholic Church of MNH, national hospital on Thursday at around 10:00 am.

The body of the deceased will be transferred to Kome in Sengerema District for funeral procedure, according to the statement.