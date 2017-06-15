14 June 2017

The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)

Tanzania: Specialist Who Helped Train Tanzania Medics On Ebola Dies of Cancer

Tagged:

Related Topics

By John Namkwahe

Dar es Salaam — Dr Simon Ntabaguzi, a medical specialist who helped train health workers in Tanzania on how to combat Ebola in case of an outbreak has died of Cancer of the Oesophagus.

According to the statement issued by the Medical Association of Tanzania (MAT) on Wednesday, Dr Ntabaguzi died while receiving treatment at Muhimbili National Hospital.

The Chairman of MAT, Dr Obadia Nyongole said that the late Ntabaguzi will be remembered for his contributions in formulating guidelines on infectious diseases in Tanzania.

"His contribution to the formulation of strategies on dealing with infectious diseases in the country was remarkable and he will surely be remembered," he noted. Adding "let us together mourn his loss,"

According to the statement, the prayers for final respects for the deceased will be conducted at the Catholic Church of MNH, national hospital on Thursday at around 10:00 am.

The body of the deceased will be transferred to Kome in Sengerema District for funeral procedure, according to the statement.

Tanzania

Mobile Money Transactions Reaches Over One Million

Mobile money transactions in 10 months ending April this year reached 1,444.6 million worth 49.99tri/-, thanks to… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Citizen. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.