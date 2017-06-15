14 June 2017

The Observer (Kampala)

Uganda/Cape Verde: Junkies Surprised By Cranes Win Away to Cape Verde Islands

Photo: http://allafrica.com/stories/201706140499.htmlDaily Monitor
Fufa president Moses Magogo (L) embraces Cranes keeper Onyango after the latter put on another heroic performance away from home.
column

After going to what had been presumed the hardest fixture of group L and picking up a win there, the Uganda Cranes feat against Cape Verde last Sunday on the opening weekend of the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers, left the locker-room in shock...

Fideri: Guys, how did the Cranes game go in Cape Verde?

Mugalu: Man, we won. It was 1-0.

Fideri: Really! How could that be? I did not give us a chance.

Mugalu: Why?

Fideri: We were not scoring in the build-up matches. So, I was worried.

Nsimbe: You need to learn something Fideli. Never bet against the Cranes these days.

Mugalu: There is some magic that this Micho guy just keeps doing.

Fideri: I am just not so pleased with his team's playing style, though.

Nsimbe: It is true Cranes are not the most flamboyant team.

Kiggundu: That is true. My thinking is that Micho has built a winning mentality in the team.

Kiyonga: But what winning mentality, with that ugly style of play?

Nsimbe: When a team wins, the rest will not matter to people.

Kiyonga: You Cranes people disorganized us (Cape Verde), when you led to the postponement of the game from Saturday to Sunday.

Mbanga: By the way, I did not understand that incident.

Zziwa: There was some disorganization on the part of Fufa, that the team arrived late.

Nsimbe: I actually think that if that incident involved one of the giants of African football, we would have suffered a walk-over.

Zziwa: I heard that there were flight connection problems. But then, what was our advance party doing to avoid such problems?

Nsimbe: Besides, the original communication from Fufa indicated that Cranes were arriving on match-day.

Mugalu: My guess is that Fufa were trying to cut costs. That is why they reached late.

Zziwa: Anyway, for me I am going to Arua to collect KCCA's double.

Sebugwawo: Come on you Paidha Black Angels. Piga anyanya!

Bamulanzeki: As usual Sebugwawo is on the opposite side.

Sebugwawo: We of Villa can never support KCCA or Express.

Zziwa: The reason Sebugwawo can never put on weight, is because of his hate streak.

Hahahahahahaha.

Sebugwawo: Come on you Paidha Black Angels!

Zziwa: Bambi olabye..we are KCCA FC!

