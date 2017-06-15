Uganda/Cape Verde: Junkies Surprised By Cranes Win Away to Cape Verde Islands

After going to what had been presumed the hardest fixture of group L and picking up a win there, the Uganda Cranes feat against Cape Verde last Sunday on the opening weekend of the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers, left the locker-room in shock...
Fideri: Guys, how did the Cranes game go in Cape Verde?
Mugalu: Man, we won. It was 1-0.
Fideri: Really! How could that be? I did not give us a chance.
Mugalu: Why?
Fideri: We were not scoring in the build-up matches. So, I was worried.
Nsimbe: You need to learn something Fideli. Never bet against the Cranes these days.
Mugalu: There is some magic that this Micho guy just keeps doing.
Fideri: I am just not so pleased with his team's playing style, though.
Nsimbe: It is true Cranes are not the most flamboyant team.
Kiggundu: That is true. My thinking is that Micho has built a winning mentality in the team.
Kiyonga: But what winning mentality, with that ugly style of play?
Nsimbe: When a team wins, the rest will not matter to people.
Kiyonga: You Cranes people disorganized us (Cape Verde), when you led to the postponement of the game from Saturday to Sunday.
Mbanga: By the way, I did not understand that incident.
Zziwa: There was some disorganization on the part of Fufa, that the team arrived late.
Nsimbe: I actually think that if that incident involved one of the giants of African football, we would have suffered a walk-over.
Zziwa: I heard that there were flight connection problems. But then, what was our advance party doing to avoid such problems?
Nsimbe: Besides, the original communication from Fufa indicated that Cranes were arriving on match-day.
Mugalu: My guess is that Fufa were trying to cut costs. That is why they reached late.
Zziwa: Anyway, for me I am going to Arua to collect KCCA's double.
Sebugwawo: Come on you Paidha Black Angels. Piga anyanya!
Bamulanzeki: As usual Sebugwawo is on the opposite side.
Sebugwawo: We of Villa can never support KCCA or Express.
Zziwa: The reason Sebugwawo can never put on weight, is because of his hate streak.
Hahahahahahaha.
Sebugwawo: Come on you Paidha Black Angels!
Zziwa: Bambi olabye..we are KCCA FC!