Uganda: FIFA Probes Magogo Over Illegal Sale of World Cup Tickets

World football governing body, the Federation of International Football Associations (FIFA) has started preliminary investigations into allegations that the president of the Ugandan football association, Moses Magogo was involved in the illegal sale of the 2014 World Cup tickets held in Brazil.

In a letter seen by URN dated June 9 and signed by Mrs Maria Claudia Rojas, the chairperson of the investigatory chamber of the FIFA Ethics Committee, states that investigations have started. She further requests for more information and documents in relations to documentation of the said alleged sale of tickets not later than June 19.

On May 30, Makindye West MP, Allan Ssewanyana petitioned FIFA regarding Magogo's alleged involvement in the sale of 2014 World Cup tickets that had been allocated to Uganda.

Ssewanyana, also a co-owner of a lower division team, Katwe United football club questioned the integrity and moral authority of Magogo. He accused Magogo of violation and breach of the FIFA statures, code of ethics and disciplinary code, under the articles 13, 18, 19, 20, 21 and 22.

The MP, who also has copies of correspondences by mail between Magogo through the Fufa address and the contacts in Florida, USA (Howard Schwartz) where the tickets were allegedly sold. Ssewanyana claims of the 177 tickets allocated to Uganda, none was sold to Ugandans.

The Colombian prosecutor, Rojas together with Greek judge Vassilios Skouris early this year replaced Swiss investigator Cornel Borbely and German judge Hans-Joachim Eckert, who had worked together to ban numerous football officials from football administration and activities over their involvement in various corruption scandals in FIFA over the years.

When contacted, Fufa chief executive officer, Edgar Watson said he has not received any communication from FIFA. FUFA's communications department denied that they illegally sold the 2014 World Cup tickets.

"The details of the petition, its merits and demerits have been submitted to Kabega Bogezi & Bukenya Advocates (the Lawyers of the Person of the FUFA President) awaiting any legal steps from whatsoever authorities and any related questions and answers shall be a reserve of the legal team," said FUFA's statement.

For international fans, ticket prices cost $90 (about Shs 320,000) for initial stages group games while for the finals, the cheapest ticket cost international fans $440 (about Shs 1.5 million) and the most expensive $990 (about Shs 3.5 million).