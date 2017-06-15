15 June 2017

The Guardian (Lagos)

Nigeria: Evans Wails in Police Cell, Makes More Revelations

Photo: Vanguard
Chukwudubem Onwuamadike, popularly known as Evans.
By Odita Sunday

Arrested kidnap kingpin, Chukwudemeje George Onwuamadike, also known as Evans has been sobbing over his detention with 'common poor criminals', in police cell, The Guardian investigation has revealed.

The kidnap kingpin, who was arrested Saturday afternoon at his No. 3, Fred Shogboyede Street, Magodo Estate mansion, has been kept at a maximum security cell since then. It was gathered that Evans broke down uncontrollably yesterday, lamenting the state of the police cell.

A source close to the police cell located at the command headquarters, GRA, Ikeja, said he lamented that after making billions, owning many gold, diamond and living like a king for so many years, he finally ended in a cell with poor suspects.

It was gathered that the kingpin has started opening up to police interrogators and confessed he had two other detention camps in Lagos.

The source said: "He has been weeping uncontrollably because he was in cell with common poor criminals despite all the wealth and mansions he owned. He has started talking. He has given us locations of other detention camps he had in Lagos. Aside Igando, he had two others and detectives would visit the place. More details would come out after the camps have been visited."

His cell is presently being watched by fierce-looking police officers to avoid possible cell-break or escape.

