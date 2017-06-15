Tanzania: The Questions Around Education in Tanzania

analysis

Word on the Street

We ask residents of Dar es Salaam their views about the education system in Tanzania. What are their thoughts on private and government schools? Are private schools worth the cost? Is it quality education? And do they think of public schools?

FACT SHEET

Education in Tanzania is provided by both government and private sector. The government has waived fees, but families still must pay for school supplies for primary and secondary education. The question then is - is public school education really free?

Private primary and secondary school fees may vary according to regulations but the Government has put a ceiling for maximum fees for the private schools. (Some private schools charge more than US$16,000). Is it an ethical obligation or a business decision?