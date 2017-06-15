14 June 2017

The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)

Tanzania: The Questions Around Education in Tanzania

Tagged:

Related Topics

analysis

Word on the Street

We ask residents of Dar es Salaam their views about the education system in Tanzania. What are their thoughts on private and government schools? Are private schools worth the cost? Is it quality education? And do they think of public schools?

FACT SHEET

Education in Tanzania is provided by both government and private sector. The government has waived fees, but families still must pay for school supplies for primary and secondary education. The question then is - is public school education really free?

Private primary and secondary school fees may vary according to regulations but the Government has put a ceiling for maximum fees for the private schools. (Some private schools charge more than US$16,000). Is it an ethical obligation or a business decision?

Tanzania

Barrick Ready to Pay What It Owes Tanzania - Magufuli

President John Magufuli has met with Prof John Thornton, Chairman of Barrick Gold Canada, parent company of Acacia… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Citizen. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.