Tanzania: Mwanza in Need of More Blood Donation, Expert

Mwanza — As the world commemorates the World Blood Donor Day on Wednesday, the demand for blood donation is still high in Mwanza Region. Mwanza Region's Chief Medical Officer, Mr Leonard Subi, told The Citizen that the region consumes 30,000 bottles of safe blood per year as 2500 and 80 bottles of the same are used per month and per day respectively.

"These rates do not satisfy our needs. The referral hospital needs over 50 bottles of safe blood every day," said Dr Subi. He says that once a person donates blood, he place themselves in a position of high priority when in need of it as they are given special cards after donating blood.

However, he says the region has been collecting about 45 instead of 80 bottles of safe blood per day hence facing a shortage of 35 bottles of safe blood.

"We are still in shortage of blood. Many residents do not want to voluntarily donate blood," says Dr Subi.

For his part, the Lake Zone Safe Blood Mobilization Officer, Mr Bernadicto Medaa, said due to a shortage of safe blood they launched a campaign for blood donation on June 2, this year, and that today they were expecting to obtain 4000 bottles of blood.