15 June 2017

Vanguard (Lagos)

Nigeria: Rain Destroys 150 Houses in Gwarzo, Kano State

By Abdulsalam Muhammad

Kano — A downpour that lasted several hours, Tuesday, at Gwarzo Local Government Area of Kano State reportedly destroyed no fewer than 150 houses, submerged several hectares of farmland.

The incident that occurred at the wee hours of Tuesday rendered hundreds of semi-urban settlement homeless within Gwarzo and its environs.

An eyewitness, Malam Ibrahim Shuaibu told Vanguard that the fence of the Gwarzo Local Government Secretariat collapsed, while vehicles parked within and around the complex were washed away.

Ibrahim listed the worst hit areas as Sabuwar Unguwa, Abuja quarters and some parts of Katambawa area in Gwarzo town.

Vanguard's findings revealed that the devastating effect of the natural disaster might not be unconnected with poor drainage system.

