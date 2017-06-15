Photo: allafrica.com

President John Magufuli with Former Presidents - Benjamin Mkapa and Jakaya Kikwete.

Dar es Salaam — President John Magufuli has warned the media against linking former Presidents Benjamin Mkapa and Jakaya Kikwete with a report of the second team he formed to look into investment contracts in the mining sector and their economic impacts to the country.

He issued the warning after he held talks with Barrick Gold Chairman Prof John Thornton at the State House on Wednesday.

"I have read both reports and have not seen where Mzee Mkapa or Mzee Kikwete were mentioned. The media should stop tarnishing their reputation. They have done a great work in serving this country. We should let them rest," the President said.

Following the President's statement, Minister for Information, Culture, Arts and Sports Dr Harrison Mwakyembe released a statement, emphasizing on the same. He stressed that President Magufuli received the second report of mineral concentrates from a team that was appointed to look at the legal and economic impacts of the mining contracts entered between mining companies and the government.

"It has come to our attention that a section of the media has been blaming our former Presidents without considering its political and social implications," he said. He however hailed Parliament for giving immunity to both the Presidents and withholding from negatively discussing them.