14 June 2017

The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)

Tanzania: Dar es Salaam Motorists Have Committed More Traffic Offences This Year, Law Enforcers Say

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Gadiosa Lamtey

Dar es Salaam — Drivers in Dar es Salaam have become more reckless on the road, police said on Wednesday.

Motorists in the city of nearly 5 million people committed twice as more offences recorded in the second half of 2016.

The acting Dar es Salaam Special Police Zone Commander Mr Lucas Mkondya said the number of road offences increased from 246,695 between May and December in 2016 to 404,571 between January and May this year.

"The number of traffic offences has been on the rise partly due to an increase in the number of road users in Dar es Salaam," said Mr Mkondya.

However, he said the number of deaths caused by traffic incidents has declined from 149 to 91 in the same period.

On the flipside, the traffic department collected Sh12.8 billion in fines from the reckless motorists, equivalent to 38.9 per cent more of the amount collected from May to December 2016. Police then collected Sh7.03 billion.

Tanzania

Magufuli Warns Media Against Linking Mkapa, Kikwete in Mines Saga

President John Magufuli has warned the media against linking former Presidents Benjamin Mkapa and Jakaya Kikwete with a… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Citizen. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.