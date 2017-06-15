Tanzania: Dar es Salaam Motorists Have Committed More Traffic Offences This Year, Law Enforcers Say

Dar es Salaam — Drivers in Dar es Salaam have become more reckless on the road, police said on Wednesday.

Motorists in the city of nearly 5 million people committed twice as more offences recorded in the second half of 2016.

The acting Dar es Salaam Special Police Zone Commander Mr Lucas Mkondya said the number of road offences increased from 246,695 between May and December in 2016 to 404,571 between January and May this year.

"The number of traffic offences has been on the rise partly due to an increase in the number of road users in Dar es Salaam," said Mr Mkondya.

However, he said the number of deaths caused by traffic incidents has declined from 149 to 91 in the same period.

On the flipside, the traffic department collected Sh12.8 billion in fines from the reckless motorists, equivalent to 38.9 per cent more of the amount collected from May to December 2016. Police then collected Sh7.03 billion.