The Gauteng Education Department on Thursday urged parents to keep their children at home due to a national taxi strike.

"For the sake of the safety of the children the Department believes that all precautionary measures should be taken to keep our children safe," the department said in a statement.

"We understand that many schools are writing exams but assure parents that children that (sic) did not go to school today will be given a second opportunity."

The department added it had communicated to all school principals that children who could not make it to school today another opportunity to write at a later stage.

In cases where children have made it to school safely the schools were urged to make a determination on whether to continue with the exams that were scheduled for Thursday, subject to the condition that it was safe to do so.

Johannesburg Metro Police Department (JMPD) spokesperson Wayne Minaar told News24 earlier on Thursday that taxis were blocking roads and travelling on the N1, N3 and N12. The taxi drivers were making their way to the SA Taxi finance offices.

