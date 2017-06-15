15 June 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Gauteng Education Department Urges Parents to Keep Children At Home for Their Safety

Tagged:

More on This

Related Topics

Photo: johannes grobler‏/Twitter
Taxis block a highway in Gauteng.

The Gauteng Education Department on Thursday urged parents to keep their children at home due to a national taxi strike.

"For the sake of the safety of the children the Department believes that all precautionary measures should be taken to keep our children safe," the department said in a statement.

"We understand that many schools are writing exams but assure parents that children that (sic) did not go to school today will be given a second opportunity."

The department added it had communicated to all school principals that children who could not make it to school today another opportunity to write at a later stage.

In cases where children have made it to school safely the schools were urged to make a determination on whether to continue with the exams that were scheduled for Thursday, subject to the condition that it was safe to do so.

Johannesburg Metro Police Department (JMPD) spokesperson Wayne Minaar told News24 earlier on Thursday that taxis were blocking roads and travelling on the N1, N3 and N12. The taxi drivers were making their way to the SA Taxi finance offices.

News24

South Africa

The Prisons Boss, His Car and the 'Completely Corrupt' Tender

Correctional services commissioner Zach Modise could on Wednesday not explain why his car was parked outside the house… Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Copyright © 2017 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.