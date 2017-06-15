15 June 2017

Premium Times (Abuja)

Nigeria Regains Position As Africa's Largest Oil Exporter

Tagged:

Related Topics

Photo: Pixabay
By Oladeinde Olawoyin

Nigeria's crude oil exports are set to reach 1.84 million barrels per day (bpd) in July, PREMIUM TIMES has gathered.

The new figure is slightly higher because of a recovery in Forcados exports, according to the nation's loading programmes seen Wednesday.

Forcados exports resumed at the end of May after a nearly complete shutdown since February 2016.

Meanwhile, the grade's operator, Shell's local subsidiary SPDC, issued an initial June schedule of 197,000 bpd.

It, however, increased the schedule to 252,000 bpd.

By the resumption, Nigeria returns to the status of Africa's largest oil exporter, a title it lost to Angola in 2016.

The loss followed militant attacks on the nation's oil infrastructure in the oil-rich Niger Delta region.

Production has since improved, following peaceful negotiations with leaders from the region.

Angola's July exports are expected to be 1.55 million bpd, Reuters reports.

With a force majeure in place on Bonny Light, and loading delays of as much as 10 days, Nigeria's export plans for June and July are likely to change.

Nigeria

MTN Says Fine Not the Cause for Sacking of 259 Employees

Telecommunications firm, MTN yesterday said the disengagement of 259 employees had nothing to do with the N1.04 trillion… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.