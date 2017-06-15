14 June 2017

Radio Dabanga (Amsterdam)

Sudan: Darfur Displaced - '450 Villages Evacuated in Jebel Marra, Ein Siro'

Tagged:

Related Topics

Jebel Marra / Ein Siro — The Darfur Displaced and Refugees Association says that the conflict between the government and the armed movements has displaced 450,000 people and evacuated 450 villages in Jebel Marra, Ein Siro and surroundings since January 2016.

Hussein Abusharati, the spokesman for the Darfur Displaced and Refugees Association, said that the killing and looting that has recently taken place in Ein Siro and resulted in the displacement of hundreds are the best evidence of the negative effects of war on civilians.

Abusharati called on the international community to intervene to stop the ongoing war in Darfur between the government and the armed movements, extend security, bring peace and stop the displacement.

"The security situation in Darfur is worsening day by day"

"The security situation in Darfur is worsening day by day," he said.

Abusharati accused the Unamid peacekeeping mission of standing idly by in the face of the ongoing wars in Darfur.

"The USA is also re-establishing relations with the government without caring about the situation in Darfur."

Abusharati called on the armed movements to refrain from differences and seek unity. He also appealed to the Darfuri tribes to work together to spread the spirit of tolerance, reconciliation and pursuit of peace.

Sudan

Warring South Darfur Tribes Agree On Truce

Leaders of the Gimir and Rizeigat tribes signed an agreement at Sesabana, south of Katila in South Darfur, stipulating a… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Radio Dabanga. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.