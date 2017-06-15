Sudan: Darfur Displaced - '450 Villages Evacuated in Jebel Marra, Ein Siro'

Jebel Marra / Ein Siro — The Darfur Displaced and Refugees Association says that the conflict between the government and the armed movements has displaced 450,000 people and evacuated 450 villages in Jebel Marra, Ein Siro and surroundings since January 2016.

Hussein Abusharati, the spokesman for the Darfur Displaced and Refugees Association, said that the killing and looting that has recently taken place in Ein Siro and resulted in the displacement of hundreds are the best evidence of the negative effects of war on civilians.

Abusharati called on the international community to intervene to stop the ongoing war in Darfur between the government and the armed movements, extend security, bring peace and stop the displacement.

"The security situation in Darfur is worsening day by day," he said.

Abusharati accused the Unamid peacekeeping mission of standing idly by in the face of the ongoing wars in Darfur.

"The USA is also re-establishing relations with the government without caring about the situation in Darfur."

Abusharati called on the armed movements to refrain from differences and seek unity. He also appealed to the Darfuri tribes to work together to spread the spirit of tolerance, reconciliation and pursuit of peace.