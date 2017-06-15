14 June 2017

Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Somalia: PM Meets With Sudanese President in Addis Ababa

Hassan Ali Khaire, the Prime Minister of the Federal republic of Somalia held meeting with Sudanese President General Omar Hassan Al Bashir in Addis Ababa on Tuesday.

During their meeting after IGAD summit, both sides have discussed on a range of issues, including the bilateral relations and cooperation between Somalia and Sudan.

"I met with President Al Bashir in Addis Ababa, and he reaffirmed his country's commitment to stand with Somalia," said Somali PM in a Twitter post.

He also extended an invitation to the President of Somalia Mohamed Abdullahi Farmajo to pay a state visit to Sudan in the coming days.

Sudan was among the countries that supported Somalia thought the civil war, and gave scholarships to many students and trained Police officers.

