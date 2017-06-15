Nigeria: Kidnapping - 600 Policemen, 90 Vehicles to Patrol Abuja-Kaduna Highway

The Nigeria Police Force have deployed 600 personnel and 90 vehicles to patrol the Abuja-Kaduna highway as part of concerted efforts to address the continued activities of kidnappers along that route.

Flagging off the operation in Rijana, a settlement on the highway known for kidnapping activities in the state, the Deputy Inspector General of Police in charge of Federal operations, Habila Joshak said the tactical operation, which is a continuation of Operation Maximum Safety launched last year is made up of 500 regular officers and men as well as 100 intelligence officers.

The DIG explained that 60 of the patrol vehicles would be dedicated to patrolling the Kaduna-Abuja highway while the remaining 30 of the vehicles would Patrol the Kaduna-Zaria axis of Abuja-Kaduna-Kano highway.

Addressing officers and men mobilised from different Mobile Police Commands across the country, the Deputy Inspector General of Police in charge of Operations, Habila Joshak enjoined the officers and men of the Force to ensure the highway was made safe for motorists and commuters.

"I want to assure Nigerians that we will not have any situation that will overwhelm us. We will be robust in our actions. We will not only be on the highway but Nigerians will see our actions. We have done it before. There will be no more kidnapping on this road again. We have done it before. We will do it again," he said.

He further charged the police officers and men not to "allow any hand that is coming to the road with arms with the intention of kidnapping people for ransom reach the trigger. We will match force with force."

The personnel who were deployed from 11 states command of the ForceN are to be stationed in Rijana, a notorious hub for kidnappers and cattle rustlers.

The mobile policemen were deployed from Kaduna, Abuja, Katsina, Jigawa, Akwanga, Lafiya, Zaria, Minna, Challawa, Rivers, and Makurdi.

It would be recalled that in recent times, over 20 persons, including a member of the House of Representatives, a member of the state house

of assembly, an army officer and four members of the same family were kidnapped in Kaduna State with the bulk of the incidence taking place on the Kaduna -Abuja highway.