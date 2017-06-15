Rwanda: Late MP Mukayisenga Honoured in Parliament

Photo: Sam Ngendahimana/New Times

Children of the late MP Francoise Mukayisenga entering parliament where she was honoured for her service to the country.

Members of both chambers of parliament, cabinet members, law enforcement officials, family and friends Tuesday morning converged in parliament to pay their last respects to MP Françoise Mukayisenga.

Mukayisenga, 48, was pronounced dead on the night of June 11 after spending almost a month at Rwanda Military Hospital.

The Minister of Sports and Culture Julienne Uwacu read President Paul Kagame's eulogy recognizing Mukayisenga's honesty and love for her country.

"Mukayisenga, who for over the years been working in many local level of administration positions, was characterized by dedication and sacrifice. The nation has lost a leader and an exemplary civil servant who was known for her truth and love for Rwandans," she read.

In her emotional eulogy, the Speaker of Parliament Donatille Mukabalisa credited her deceased colleague for her commitment to unity and reconciliation and for her humble and loving nature.

"She was humble, she loved people and she was committed to the truth. Whether it was her work in the parliament or beyond, her commitment to the unification and reconciliation of Rwandans shall forever be remembered," she said.

Mukayisenga, who was a member of the standing committee on human rights and fight against genocide, was also recognized for her dedication to her work, which according to Mukabalisa was evidenced in her vast knowledge of the laws.

"There is no law that came here that she didn't know all the details about. She knew and loved what she was doing and I promise her three children and husband that we will continue to be with them the way she was with us," she said.

In his speech, François Ngarambe, the Secretary General of the Rwanda Patriotic Front (RPF-Inkotanyi), to which Mukayisenga belonged, recalled Mukayisenga's mobilization skills and her commitment towards fighting genocide ideology.

"In all the duties that she was put in charge of, Mukayisenga's sacrifice, teamwork and honesty were at the forefront. She has left a good legacy. We will always remember her mobilization skills in Rubavu District and her fight against genocide ideology and promotion of development will greatly be missed," he said.

Mukayisenga has been a member of parliament since 2003 when she joined on the RPF party ticket.

She was a holder of a Master's Degree in Management from Mudende University.

Between 1992 and 1994, she worked in the Ministry of Finance and Economic Planning. From 1998 to 2001, she was an accountant in the former Rwerere Commune in the then Gisenyi Prefecture.

From 2001 to 2003, she was the Vice Mayor in charge of Social Affairs in Commune Cyanzarwe.